The latest of the stations to be upgraded ahead of the Elizabeth line opening has been completed, to the west of London at West Drayton.

The station has been given an expanded ticket hall sitting alongside its exiting northern entrance featuring a new glass and steel extension, alongside two new lifts enabling step-free access to the main platforms serving TfL Rail/Elizabeth line and GWR services.

An additional lift at the station entrance connecting the low-level subway with the new concourse has also been brought into use. The station lifts to platforms 2-5 will be complemented by a new lift linking the southern entrance to Platform 1 later this year.

The majority of services operate from Platforms 2,3,4 and 5. Platform 1 is only used if the main platforms are unavailable.

The station has undergone a significant transformation in recent years following the completion of the main ticket hall carried out by TfL in 2019. Network Rail has since enhanced the station improvements with an extension to the existing northern ticket hall, vastly increasing space for customers as well as providing an additional entrance.

A glass frontage and a new ticket gateline have replaced the narrow cramped staircases and subway previously used to enter and leave the platforms.

Work around the station to improve the local environment and public realm is being carried out by the Hillingdon council and is expected to complete early next year.

This is the second station that has been at West Drayton, as the first, which opened in June 1838 was on the other side of the main road, to the western side. It moved to its current location in August 1884 when a branch line to Staines opened and they needed more space where the old station had been located for the railway tracks.

Works at Southall and Hayes & Harlington stations are also continuing and are due to complete later this year, all with expanded ticket halls, as well as lifts providing further stations with step-free access.