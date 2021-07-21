Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A warning for commuters and holidaymakers, as the Brighton Main Line between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes will be closed for 9-days next February.

Network Rail says that it will use the closure to replace 1980s track at Copyhold junction (near Haywards Heath), and at Burgess Hill. During the works, they will be replacing over 1,000 metres of railway track and renewing eight sets of railway points. Renewing the track and equipment at Copyhold Junction, a key junction on the network, aims to maintain reliability on the Brighton Main Line.

Although a 9-day block closure is undeniably a pain, Network Rail says that the alternative was up to 20 weekend closures or multiple bank holiday closures over two years.  Network Rail are announcing the works now so that people getting to/from London-On-Sea can try to change work and holiday plans.

Additional improvements on the line will be brought into the project over the coming months. At the same time, they will build a new pedestrian underpass at Hassocks which will replace the closed Woodside level crossing.

When lines are closed, alternative travel arrangements will be put in place for passengers, similar to the February 2019 Three Bridges to Brighton closure, including replacement buses and ticket acceptance on open routes.

