A few months ago, a large office window in Old Street gained a large model railway. It’s sort of based on the local area, but is more of an atmospheric representation than an exact replica, so no need to complain about the wrong trains/buses/whatever.
Sadly I can’t tell you more, as my enquiry to the apparent office occupiers, an office fit-out company did not get a reply.
So here are just some contextless photos of something lovely to look at.
The model can be found at 5-23 Old Street, next to the junction with Goswell Road and Clerkenwell Road.
