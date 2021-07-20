Posted on by Posted in London Public Art 1 Comment ↓

A few months ago, a huge mural appeared on the side of a hotel near Holborn, by the freehand mural painter, Dan Kitchener. The part-mural/part-graffiti is 125 feet tall and is Dan’s largest artwork today. It was painted by Dan and two assistant artists using brushes and rollers, and took 4-weeks to complete.

It shows images referencing significant and landmarks and historic events and figures from the area of Holborn/Covent Garden/Bloomsbury.

It sits on the side of the NYX Hotel, which brands itself as an arts-friendly hotel for younger people. It’s actually a subsidiary of Jurys Inn hotels, and the artwork on the side was part of the rebranding from the Holborn Hotel. A rooftop events space will open next year.

The planning application repeatedly noted that this is a mural, and not an advert. That it happens to make a hotel stand out more is totally coincidental, and to be fair, it’s unlikely that anyone is walking down the street looking for a hotel having arrived in London without one.

On a road junction that is mainly blocks of portland stone-clad buildings, it’s a dramatic and rather appealing addition to the local streetscape.

If the style appeals, then some of his prints are also for sale.

One comment
  1. Ben says:
    20 July 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Murals are usually the heralding sign of gentrification. There’s nothing really left to gentrify in Holborn though is there?

    

