A few months ago, a huge mural appeared on the side of a hotel near Holborn, by the freehand mural painter, Dan Kitchener. The part-mural/part-graffiti is 125 feet tall and is Dan’s largest artwork today. It was painted by Dan and two assistant artists using brushes and rollers, and took 4-weeks to complete.

It shows images referencing significant and landmarks and historic events and figures from the area of Holborn/Covent Garden/Bloomsbury.

It sits on the side of the NYX Hotel, which brands itself as an arts-friendly hotel for younger people. It’s actually a subsidiary of Jurys Inn hotels, and the artwork on the side was part of the rebranding from the Holborn Hotel. A rooftop events space will open next year.

The planning application repeatedly noted that this is a mural, and not an advert. That it happens to make a hotel stand out more is totally coincidental, and to be fair, it’s unlikely that anyone is walking down the street looking for a hotel having arrived in London without one.

On a road junction that is mainly blocks of portland stone-clad buildings, it’s a dramatic and rather appealing addition to the local streetscape.

