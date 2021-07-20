A few months ago, a huge mural appeared on the side of a hotel near Holborn, by the freehand mural painter, Dan Kitchener. The part-mural/part-graffiti is 125 feet tall and is Dan’s largest artwork today. It was painted by Dan and two assistant artists using brushes and rollers, and took 4-weeks to complete.
It shows images referencing significant and landmarks and historic events and figures from the area of Holborn/Covent Garden/Bloomsbury.
It sits on the side of the NYX Hotel, which brands itself as an arts-friendly hotel for younger people. It’s actually a subsidiary of Jurys Inn hotels, and the artwork on the side was part of the rebranding from the Holborn Hotel. A rooftop events space will open next year.
The planning application repeatedly noted that this is a mural, and not an advert. That it happens to make a hotel stand out more is totally coincidental, and to be fair, it’s unlikely that anyone is walking down the street looking for a hotel having arrived in London without one.
On a road junction that is mainly blocks of portland stone-clad buildings, it’s a dramatic and rather appealing addition to the local streetscape.
If the style appeals, then some of his prints are also for sale.
Murals are usually the heralding sign of gentrification. There’s nothing really left to gentrify in Holborn though is there?