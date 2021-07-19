There’s a competition running on National Rail that’s offering twelve people a year’s free travel across the UK rail network.

In addition to winning a year of free rail travel, the winners will also receive a unique golden ticket designed by artist Claire Rollet.

Once you enter, one winner will be selected every Friday each week for 12 weeks, starting on Friday 23rd July with the last winner being selected on Friday 8th October. The prize draw is random, so you don’t need to spend too much time thinking about the answer to the question in the entry form.

You can nominate someone else to win if you don’t want the prize for yourself. Ahem.

The entry page for the competition is here.

Additional prizes such as rail travel vouchers and theatre tickets to hotel stays and attraction passes will also be up for grabs via National Rail’s social media channels.

The prize is subject to the travel restrictions published twice yearly on the RST website and is not valid on Eurostar, Hull, Grand Central, Merseyrail, Tyne and Wear Metro, Light Rail and Tramway Systems, Heritage, Sleeper or Charter train services, Glasgow Underground, Docklands Light Railway or London Underground. Information on how to use the ticket for travel will be provided to the winner with their ticket.