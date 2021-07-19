Luton Airport has released a video showing a “drivers eye” view of the driverless Luton DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit), which will link the nearby railway station and the airport for the first time.

At the moment, the link between the airport and the nearest railway station, Luton Airport Parkway is by a shuttle bus, but a new “automated guided people mover” with cable hauled trains will link them next year.

When it opens, journey times will be cut to just 4 minutes.

The latest video from Luton Airport shows the cable-hauled railway in testing mode, which is due to last around six months, and they will be progressively increasing the speed of the line over the next few months.

Scheduled to open next year, it will enable rail journeys between the airport and St Pancras International of 30 minutes.

The main contractors for the project are Volker Fitzpatrick-Kier (VFK) and Austria based Doppelmayr Cable Car. Meanwhile, Network Rail handled the construction of the new overbridge, escalators and canopies at Luton Airport Parkway station.