Next month, Covent Garden will be filled with neon signs, as part of a display by the artist Chila Burman, who was also responsible for covering the Tate Britain in neon signs last Christmas.

Chila Burman will bring her vast neon sculptures into the building’s South Hall, transforming the space into a giant neon wonderland.

The installation will feature a distinctive floating neon octagon suspended from the centre of the Hall, sculptures of peacocks, tigers and snakes and bulls illuminating the space, plus words and collages throughout, all inspired by Burman’s Hindu Punjabi heritage.

Chila will be incorporating pieces from her previous installations, including her signature neon tiger on the North Piazza, and she has also repurposed vinyl and sculptures from her Tate Britain winter installation which sit alongside the newly commissioned elements.

The neon signs will light up from 26th August and through the autumn.