The International Space Station will be passing right over London next Thursday (22nd July) and will be both exceptionally bright and at a decent time to see it.

The flypast is just after 9pm, and what you need to do is find a local park or area with minimal street lights, or be above the height of the streetlights, and face towards the west.

Get used to the twilight and watch for a bright star that rises up over the horizon coming directly towards you. It can be a bit difficult to spot initially, but once you see it, it really jumps out as something very noticeable in the sky.

A bright star flying in a straight line heading eastwards.

The space station should start to become visible from about 9:13pm and will be directly overhead at 9:18pm.

The reason it will be brighter than usual is thanks to flying over London just after sunset, and the sun over the horizon will reflect off the metal spaceship making it shine in the night sky.

If you miss it, flypasts will also take place on the following dates but will be slightly dimmer.