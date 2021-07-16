Over the next few weeks, a walking boat will be in the Thames around Battersea – and yes, it’s art.

Mudskipper is a former 1980s commercial Thames workboat that has been transformed into a fully mobile sculpture by the British artist James Capper. When in action, Mudskipper has the ability to navigate its way across water and land, using a set of hydraulic jacks.

Starting at Battersea Power Station, the sculpture will travel down the River Thames and demonstrate its amphibious abilities on the foreshore on the North East section of riverside, by Chelsea Bridge car park. In between demonstrations, Mudskipper will be moored by the Battersea Power Station pier.

Battersea dates:

Friday 23rd July – starts at 6:30pm

Saturday 31st July – starts 12pm

Demonstrations will take place on the North East section of riverside, by Chelsea Bridge car park and last approximately 45 minutes. Once complete, Mudskipper will stay on the foreshore for people to view until the tide picks her back up.

It will then head east to Royal Docks where there will be four demonstrations and it will be displayed in the Royal Victoria Dock with an exhibition at the Good Hotel (Monday 2 August – Sunday 5 September), before travelling back to Battersea Power Station.

Royal Docks dates:

Friday 6th August – starts at 4:30pm

Saturday 7th August – starts at 5.30pm

Friday 3rd September – starts at 4:30pm

Saturday 4th September – starts at 3.30pm

Mudskipper was co-commissioned by Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms on the Southbank and Royal Docks.