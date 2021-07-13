Normally based in Walthamstow, the famous home of neon signs, Gods Own Junkyard is currently filling three shops in the Leadenhall Market with their trademark glowing displays.

Gods Own Junkyard has worked on film sets for over 40 years and has a shop where they sell works, from films or commissioned especially for the shop.

For a few weeks though, some of their collection is in Leadenhall Market in the City of London, and the display, across three shops, includes signage highlights from Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, Judge Dredd, Batman, Tomb Raider, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Dark Knight.

The main shop, with items for sale — which includes Gods Own Junkyard branded gifts — is in the centre of the market, and there are two secondary displays around the corner.

One of the displays is in a part of the marker that’s very famous with tour guides, as it’s the setting for the Leaky Cauldron from the Harry Potter movies.

The illuminated neon displays are switched on daily until the end of July. They are bright enough to see clearly in the daytime, no need to wait until it’s dark to appreciate them.