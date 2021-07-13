A new TV series is starting next week that will look around the hidden parts of the London Underground.

Hosted by the ever effervescent Tim Dunn and the London Transport Museum’s Siddy Holloway, the TV series explores areas of London’s Tube network that – despite being just feet away from where millions of people regularly travel – hardly anyone knows about.

With their unique and privileged access, the presenters share stories of some of London’s most clandestine stations on the world’s oldest Underground system.

The six-part TV series, Secrets of the London Underground will be broadcast on the Yesterday channel from Monday 19th July at 8pm.

In the first episode, they explore the abandoned branch line between Holborn and Aldwych, closed in the 1990s. And at Holloway Road, they find out about the Tube’s only spiral escalator.

The remaining five episodes of the new TV series will continue to be shown on Mondays at 8pm.

Episode 2 North End: Monday 26th July Visit one of London Underground’s most secret places: North End under Hampstead Heath. Abandoned before completion, the station became a Cold War bunker.

Episode 3 Piccadilly: Monday 2nd August Explore the disused parts of Piccadilly Circus, the grandest station on the London Underground. And they also visit the long-abandoned Highgate surface station.

Episode 4 Euston: Monday 9th August Explore the hidden parts of Euston, including unique features not found elsewhere and the bits set for demolition for HS2. Siddy also visits York Road station.

Episode 5 St Mary’s: Monday 16th August Have a night-time track walk exploring long forgotten stations on the District line in Whitechapel. And they discover how sprawling Oxford Circus was first built.

Episode 6 Clapham: Monday 23rd August Explore Clapham South deep level shelter, where thousands of Londoners slept in the war. They also visit Moorgate, and the remains of a tunnelling machine there.

In related news, the Yesterday TV channel is currently recording a series about Hornby models, and that should be on air later this year.