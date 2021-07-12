Although the opening of Crossrail is the public deadline that keeps shifting, it is in fact only the 3rd stage of a 5-stage process, and how the final two stages will be carried out has been changed.

The changes are generally good for passengers and will see the final phase of opening the full line delivered sooner than currently planned.

Current service

Stage 1 (May 2015)

TfL Rail branded service running between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. The Elizabeth line trains started replacing the older inherited trains in June 2017.

Liverpool Street high-level to Shenfield

Stage 2 – the current service.



TfL Rail branded service running between Paddington mainline station and Heathrow/Reading. This was already a change from the original plans which would not have seen the Reading section added until much later.

Paddington high-level to Heathrow/Reading

Liverpool Street high-level to Shenfield

The previously planned future

Stage 3 – due in the first half of 2022

Elizabeth line branded service running between Abbey Wood and Paddington Elizabeth line platforms.

TfL Rail services rebranded at Elizabeth line — in effect creating three separate lines

Paddington low-level to Abbey Wood

Paddington high-level to Reading/Heathrow

Liverpool Street high-level to Shenfield

Stage 4

Elizabeth line service from Shenfield extended to Paddington via Liverpool Street low-level platforms. Retaining some Gidea Park to Liverpool Street high-level platforms in peak hours.

Reading/Heathrow to Abbey Wood

Shenfield to Paddington

Stage 5

Full completion of the Elizabeth line

What’s changing

In essence, rather than building a single railway that progressively gets longer, they are going to run two separate railways that share the core tunnels, but are separate on the east and western sides.

Two Elizabeth lines will, for a while, run side-by-side, a bit like how the Circle/District/Met/H&C lines all share tracks in the centre but run separately outside the central area.

The changes are expected to also improve TfL’s finances by possibly reducing some of the costs of completing the Crossrail project while at the same time by being a more useful service, it may increase revenues, particularly from Heathrow passengers where they can advertise a “Heathrow to Central London” service.

The change will also reduce risks to extending the network by simplifying the service. One of the biggest challenges that Crossrail has had to deal with is the complicated signalling system, with three different platforms used across the line.

Getting all three to work together reliably has been quite a challenge, although they are now about to install the final software release so the issues should be ironed out.

The new plan will however reduce potential risk as drivers and systems need to cope with two signalling systems — the one in the core (CBTC) and either TPWS on the eastern side or TPWS/ETCS on the western side, but not both.

The plan will also increase resilience in the live service by using fewer trains initially so that there are spare drivers and trains in case of problems.

The other areas of risk reduction are that they no longer have to reverse the western side trains at Paddington, as they go straight through to Abbey Wood, and they gain some flexibility in how they start the next two stages as they are no longer tied into National Rail timetable changes, which only happen in May and December each year.

The effect of the changes is also expected to bring the opening of the full line (stage 5c) forward by around six months. Under the previous scheme, completion of all the remaining links would have been about a year after the core tunnels opened.

Stage 3 – due in the first half of 2022 – no change

Elizabeth line branded service running between Abbey Wood and Paddington Elizabeth line platforms.

Paddington low-level to Abbey Wood

Paddington high-level to Reading/Heathrow

Liverpool Street high-level to Shenfield

Stage 5b

Elizabeth line A – Shenfield to Paddington

Elizabeth line B – Abbey Wood to Heathrow/Reading

Note that stage 5 would have seen the full 24 trains per hour in the core tunnels during peak hours, but the newly revised Stage 5b will see “a level of service reduced from that which would apply in the full timetable”.

Stage 5c

Completion of the railway and full service delivered – in theory around the end of 2022.

Looking beyond the line opening, there will be the addition of an extra station at Old Oak Common when HS2 opens, and all the core tunnel stations have been designed to allow a future upgrade from nine-carriage to ten-carriage trains.

In other news, Crossrail recently completed their penultimate engineering blockade, pausing train testing to focus on allowing works on the stations and tracks to be completed.

Before the blockade, Crossrail was testing the line with an 8 trains per hour (8tph) service, but this week they are going to be ramping that up to 12tph, which will mirror the timetabled service that the line will offer when it opens early next year.

Later on this summer, they will simulate 24 trains per hour which will be the line’s peak hour rate when all stages of opening it are completed. Then on to trial operations and finally, the line opens – currently expected “as soon as possible in the first half of 2022”.