If you use public transport today you might see some good luck messages for the football final tonight.

A message saying “Good luck Gareth and the England team. Bring it home.” is appearing today on platform digital display boards across Tube stations, DLR and London Overground, and also on the bus stop countdown signs.

Courtesy TfL

The tube station boards, which are now widely used for topical handwritten signs by station staff are getting special football-themed whiteboards for the staff to use today — and presumably for a suitably excited or mournful message tomorrow.

Not just in the stations, portable road warning signs are displaying good luck messages, some of them placed along the road route will be used later today by the England football team to get to Wembley Stadium.

If you want to spot one of the road signs, some of them can be found on TfL’s traffic alerts map.

In less pleasant news though – the Bakerloo line is going to have to close at 7pm this evening, because of a shortage of staff caused by covid-related issues. People going to Wembley Stadium are being recommended to use the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines at Wembley Park station instead if possible.