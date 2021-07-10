Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

A note to look to the skies if you are in the area, as the Red Arrows will be flying over the Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening (11th July 2021). And naturally, over a lot of other places while en route and heading home.

The flypast over Wembley will be at 7:48pm, just a few minutes before a certain football final is due to kick-off.

The proposed route is below.

Note, these are provisional, and as with all things, weather and last-minute changes can take place.

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING:
BOURNEMOUTH AD              1927
N OF VERWOOD                1929
W OF TISBURY                1931
E OF DEVIZES                1934
N OF ANDOVER                1937
N OF NEWBURY                1939
W OF READING                1941
W OF HENLEY ON THAMES       1942
N OF MAIDENHEAD             1944
N OF SLOUGH                 1946
WEMBLEY                     1948
E OF WILLESDEN              1949
NE OF HERTFORD              1952
W OF HUNTINGDON             1957
NW OF STAMFORD              2001
SE OF MELTON MOWBRAY        2003
W OF NORTH HYKEHAM          2008
RAF SCAMPTON AD             2010

LOWER: Surface, UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL
FROM: 11 Jul 2021 18:15 GMT (19:15 BST) TO: 11 Jul 2021 19:40 GMT (20:40 BST)

