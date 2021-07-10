A note to look to the skies if you are in the area, as the Red Arrows will be flying over the Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening (11th July 2021). And naturally, over a lot of other places while en route and heading home.

The flypast over Wembley will be at 7:48pm, just a few minutes before a certain football final is due to kick-off.

The proposed route is below.

Note, these are provisional, and as with all things, weather and last-minute changes can take place.

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING: BOURNEMOUTH AD 1927 N OF VERWOOD 1929 W OF TISBURY 1931 E OF DEVIZES 1934 N OF ANDOVER 1937 N OF NEWBURY 1939 W OF READING 1941 W OF HENLEY ON THAMES 1942 N OF MAIDENHEAD 1944 N OF SLOUGH 1946 WEMBLEY 1948 E OF WILLESDEN 1949 NE OF HERTFORD 1952 W OF HUNTINGDON 1957 NW OF STAMFORD 2001 SE OF MELTON MOWBRAY 2003 W OF NORTH HYKEHAM 2008 RAF SCAMPTON AD 2010

LOWER: Surface, UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL

FROM: 11 Jul 2021 18:15 GMT (19:15 BST) TO: 11 Jul 2021 19:40 GMT (20:40 BST)