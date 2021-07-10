Two large parks are being planned to go around HS2’s station at Old Oak Common, with initial plans now open for consultation.

The proposals include the creation of a new public parkland that will be accessible via Old Oak Common Lane and will be formed of pocket gardens, tree and shrub planting, and a viewing platform over the small wetland area and station plaza.

The park will offer a wide range of seating, including benches, low walls, chairs and tables. There will also be resting spaces for wheelchair users and accessible seating across the area. The plans also include options for the parks to be used as a venue for events and pop-up markets.

Two parks are being planned – the public western side, and a private eastern park which will be a functional space for station operations such as access to the logistics area, and maintenance access.

Alongside the public park will be the bus stop, and a covered cycle hub directly in front of the station. The cycle hub will have 285 standard cycle parking bays along with 16 larger cycle bays to support inclusive cycling. Additional cycle parking will be provided close to the station.

Following a four week engagement period to take feedback on the designs, a planning application will be made to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

The public consultation is here.

The railway station itself has already received planning approval, and permanent construction began last month. The urban realm design development has been led by engineering professional services consultancy WSP with architectural support from WilkinsonEyre.