When it opens to the public later this month, the Marble Arch Mound will also feature a one-off light exhibition by W1Curates, called Lightfield, lead by British/American artist, Anthony James.

Lightfield consists of 16 cubes, connected via ethernet cables, which will simulate the interconnected root structure of a birch tree forest. The cubes all communicate with one another creating a large canvas for light to dance around.

It is all controlled by a single computer ‘brain’ and will have an interactive element that will allow the light to follow visitors as they walk through Lightfield.

The 25 metre high Marble Arch Mound is due to open from Monday 26th July until January 2022. Around 130 steps will take people to the top, or a lift is available for those who need it.

Tickets can be purchased from here.

If you want to watch the mound being built, there’s a live webcam here.

