A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Cabinet minister sparked fresh confusion over mask wearing today saying he would “probably” still wear his on the London Underground after restrictions are lifted. Standard

The larger entrance into Moorgate tube station, which closed in 2011 for Crossrail works, has reopened with lifts and a cleaner wider appearance. ianVisits

Tube bosses have backed down from controversial plans to discipline staff who are absent due to Covid-19 after lockdown eases on July 19. Standard

The Northern line extension between Kennington and Battersea has entered the final trial operations stage ahead of its opening later this year. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Lofty Crossrail to Heathrow fares to be capped at standard Tube rates CityAM

Crossrail report warns of cost pressures as Elizabeth line nears completion ianVisits

Crossrail 2 ‘ready to be restarted when time is right’, London’s mayor promises Building

Mainline / Overground

HS2 is about “much more than a new railway” and should be viewed as a catalyst for levelling up, according to Chief Executives at the four largest Chambers of Commerce along the route Buisness Link

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a railway worker and another person were injured on a train at London Euston. BBC News

Extra weekend rail services from Norwich to London announced Norwich Evening News

HS2 must go ahead despite drop in travel caused by Covid, says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Birmingham Mail

Elephant and Castle fire caused by electrical fault BBC News

A single-track railway in southwest London could be doubled if plans by Sutton Council get the go-ahead. ianVisits

Network Rail has apologised after wrongly claiming that the Angerstein Wharf railway crossing, which it wants to close, was the most dangerous in its Kent region. Charlton Champion

Councillor slams LNER’s slashing of Bradford-London services Telegraph & Argus

Eurostar to operate special ‘green’ rail link to Glasgow Business Traveller

Miscellaneous

‘Idea of commuting fills me with dread’: workers on returning to the office The Guardian

TfL hit by £100m fall in ad revenue across tube, rail and bus network The Guardian

Londoners continue to return to public transport but gradually and nervously OnLondon

Jewish man abused twice in an hour on London transport network BBC News

Man punches a police officer in the face as he is arrested on London tube after becoming aggressive when confronted over failing to wear a face mask Daily Mail

TfL must be ‘realistic’ on mega-projects, says deputy mayor, as wait for long-term funding deal goes on CityAM

—

The image above is from July 2020: The tube station signs inside a McVities factory