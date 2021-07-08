More tickets are being released to the public to have picnics in Buckingham Palace’s back garden this summer.

As the normal summer opening of Buckingham Palace can’t happen, a couple of months ago they decided to let people have tours of the gardens, and bring a picnic along as well.

Demand was so high that it nearly took their website offline the evening they announced the picnic event, but they’ve now released more tickets for dates throughout July to September.

Visitors will be free to explore a route through the garden that encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake. The unique opportunity to then have a picnic on one of the lawns will be part of the visit.

For full details of what you are allowed and not allowed to bring with you for your picnic, go here.

Refreshments can also be purchased from outlets around the garden although there won’t be a café with seating.

If you want more, there are guided tours that will take in features in the southwest of the garden, including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow.

The garden’s summer opening will run from Friday 9th July to Sunday 19th September 2021 and costs £16.50 for adults. If you want the guided tour, add £6.50.

Tickets can be booked here (if you get an error message, just dismiss it and scroll down).

A book about the garden was recently published, and if you want to picnic in style, then the LT Museum has a Routemaster moquette picnic set., which Buckingham Palace have their own range of regal goodies for the day if you prefer.

Entry to the gardens will be through the Royal Mews on Buckingham Palace Road.