A new set of Poems on the Underground are currently appearing in Underground and Overground trains. The latest collection focuses on a range of themes related to summer, although not the typical British summer of a rained-out barbeque.

Judith Chernaik, founder of Poems on the Underground said: “Our new summer poems have been specially chosen to reflect the renewed importance at this time of our closest relationships, art and memory, and the natural world.”

The collection features the poems “Her Glasses” by Pascale Petit, “In the Bright Sleeve of the Sky” by Ilya Kaminsky, “Consider the Grass Growing” by Patrick Kavanagh, a poem about Midsummer by Anyte of Tegea translated by David Constantine, “Black Ink” by Fawzi Karim and “Remembering Summer” by W.S. Merwin.

Poems on the Underground is supported by Transport for London, Arts Council England and the British Council and was founded in 1986 to bring poetry to a mass audience.

