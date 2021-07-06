Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

A number of shop windows in Central London have been turned into art galleries showing off work by students at several of London’s theatre arts schools.

More than 100 students from the BA Costume for Theatre and Screen, BA Production Arts for Screen and BA Theatre Design courses have their final degree pieces exhibited in 30 sites across the City of London, along Strand, and Victoria.

Strand Palace

Work on display includes costumes for productions such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wicked and Woman in Black, intricate special effects models, set design maquettes and props and boards detailing the creative process.

Reusing the otherwise empty retail windows gives a splash of colour where otherwise there would be empty spaces, and is a clever way of showing off the student’s skills to a wider public than would usually get to see them. Some of the venues are still occupied, such as Coutts Bank.

A list of all locations / map can be found here

Coutts

