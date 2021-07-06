The larger entrance into Moorgate tube station, which closed in 2011 for Crossrail works, has reopened with lifts and a cleaner wider appearance.

The opening of the old entrance comes as the Moorgate-Liverpool Street station built by Crossrail is formally handed over to TfL to manage.

Due to the length of the trains, the future Elizabeth line stations are so long that in a couple of places they link two separate London Underground stations – here Moorgate and Liverpool Street. The deep platforms have a middle corridor that people will be able to use to get between either tube station. When the Elizabeth line opens, customers at Liverpool Street will be able to use Moorgate tube station, as well as the new entrance at Broadgate, to access Elizabeth line services.

Although it has an entrance at Moorgate, the station will always be shown on Elizabeth line maps and tube maps as Liverpool Street, with a connection to Moorgate.

Liverpool Street’s Elizabeth line station, which was built by Laing O’Rourke, is the fifth station to be transferred to TfL and the third station which London Underground will take over as infrastructure manager. Station and maintenance staff can begin familiarisation at the station ahead of the Elizabeth line opening.

As part of the work undertaken by Crossrail, a refurbished station entrance for Moorgate station on Moorfields is now open. Step-free access to the Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines has been provided with new lifts serving the eastbound and westbound platforms. The new entrance is more spacious at 65 metres wide, with a longer gateline, six new ticket vending machines and large information screens right by the entrance.

Step-free access to the Northern line at Moorgate using new lifts will be available when the Elizabeth line opens, currently scheduled for “as soon as possible in the first half of 2022”.

The Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station is the deepest of the new central London stations (34 metres below ground at platform level) and has a total of 15 escalators and seven lifts. Two of these are inclined lifts at the Broadgate entrance to take passengers from the street to platform level.

The grooved and angled ceilings in the ticket halls were formed from pre-cast concrete panels instead of a flat ceiling to create a greater sense of space and movement and resemble the pinstripes often seen in the suits of City workers.

The Moorgate ticket hall is accessed at street level through a wide entrance which is framed by blue glass. A protective gantry with scaffolding remains above the new entrance related to the over-site development being built by Land Securities (21 Moorfields).