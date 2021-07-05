There will be a series of outdoor cocktail drinks events in Bedford Square Gardens in central London in July and August.

The events will feature a number of London bars having stalls around the garden squares, along with street food and music.

Tickets are available for Friday 23rd – Saturday 24th July, and also Friday 20th – Saturday 21st August.

Tickets cost £20 per person and that includes a welcome cocktail, live music and demonstrations.

Tickets are available from here.

Bedford Square Gardens is a short walk from Tottenham Court Road tube station.