A scheme to revitalise a disused station building on the Abbey Line between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey has been unveiled by London Northwestern Railway.

The scheme, at Bricket Wood station in Hertfordshire, will be run by the local Heritage Trust and has been given the go-ahead thanks to a £250,000 grant from the rail operator.

It will see the building, which has stood empty for decades, brought back into use, and when completed, it will operate as a community hub for passengers and people living near the route.

The project has been approved by LNR as part of its inaugural Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF), with funding provided by the Department for Transport.

They are also unrelated plans to increase the number of trains running along the Abbey line by restoring a long since removed passing loop at Bricket Wood station that would let trains pass each other on the otherwise single-track railway line.

In totally unrelated news, the climatic railway scene in one of my favourite horror movies was filmed at the station, along with a number of other films.