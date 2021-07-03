Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

For charity of course, but later this month there’s a chance to climb over the top of the Cheesegrater skyscraper in the City of London and abseil down the side.

At 730 feet high, the Cheesegrater skyscraper, officially the Leadenhall Building, is the third-tallest building in the City of London, after 22 Bishopsgate and the Salesforce Tower.

The abseiling event takes place at the end of this month and is a charity fundraiser for Demelza, which provides hospice care for children with terminal illnesses.

There is naturally therefore a fundraising target to reach.

Entry is £50 per person, and you need to be able to raise at least £550 per person (£500 if in a group of four).

Entrants need to be over 16 years — all the details for how to abseil down one of London’s tallest buildings are here.

