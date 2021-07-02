A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Updated TfL app will provide real-time information on how busy Tube stations are London News Online
Ickenham station in northwest London, on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines, has become the 84th station on the tube to have step-free access added to the station. ianVisits
Compulsory mask wearing in England will be ditched within weeks but there may be guidance to keep using them on the Tube, a Cabinet minister signalled Standard
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Queen Elizabeth’s digital twin: The technology helping Crossrail to know itself Verdict
Crossrail hands Woolwich station over to TfL ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
HS2 construction inspectors put in place to avoid Crossrail-style delays and cost hikes NCE
A trial of battery-powered passenger trains on a shuttle service in West London could start next year, replacing the diesel trains used on the line at the moment. ianVisits
Repetitive train announcements to hit the buffers ITV
New flexible rail tickets make travel ‘more expensive for many people’ – Labour Standard
London Liverpool Street station sees more ticket gates installed Rail Advent
Residents living near the building site for Old Oak Common station are concerned about noise, pollution and threats to a local beauty spot. ShepherdsBushW12
HS2 Minister calls on South East businesses to bid for work RTM
Elephant and Castle fire: Fireball and thick cloud of smoke erupts near station ITV
Miscellaneous
Which tube line is the least accessible? James Spotts Blog
Man narrowly escapes death after walking over level crossing in Enfield when barriers were down Get Surrey
Teenager jailed after random hammer attack on three Tube passengers Yahoo News
A man from south London has been arrested after over £100,000 in damage to railway property was caused by graffiti. News Shopper
London Mayor renews calls for long-term TfL funding and defends Silvertown Tunnel OnLondon
And finally: Love Island baffles commuters by taking over London Underground announcements Mirror
The image above is from July 2017: Photos from South London’s forgotten tube tunnel experiment
