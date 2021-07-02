A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Updated TfL app will provide real-time information on how busy Tube stations are London News Online

Ickenham station in northwest London, on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines, has become the 84th station on the tube to have step-free access added to the station. ianVisits

Compulsory mask wearing in England will be ditched within weeks but there may be guidance to keep using them on the Tube, a Cabinet minister signalled Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Queen Elizabeth’s digital twin: The technology helping Crossrail to know itself Verdict

Crossrail hands Woolwich station over to TfL ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 construction inspectors put in place to avoid Crossrail-style delays and cost hikes NCE

A trial of battery-powered passenger trains on a shuttle service in West London could start next year, replacing the diesel trains used on the line at the moment. ianVisits

Repetitive train announcements to hit the buffers ITV

New flexible rail tickets make travel ‘more expensive for many people’ – Labour Standard

London Liverpool Street station sees more ticket gates installed Rail Advent

Residents living near the building site for Old Oak Common station are concerned about noise, pollution and threats to a local beauty spot. ShepherdsBushW12

HS2 Minister calls on South East businesses to bid for work RTM

Elephant and Castle fire: Fireball and thick cloud of smoke erupts near station ITV

Miscellaneous

Which tube line is the least accessible? James Spotts Blog

Man narrowly escapes death after walking over level crossing in Enfield when barriers were down Get Surrey

Teenager jailed after random hammer attack on three Tube passengers Yahoo News

A man from south London has been arrested after over £100,000 in damage to railway property was caused by graffiti. News Shopper

London Mayor renews calls for long-term TfL funding and defends Silvertown Tunnel OnLondon

And finally: Love Island baffles commuters by taking over London Underground announcements Mirror

—

The image above is from July 2017: Photos from South London’s forgotten tube tunnel experiment