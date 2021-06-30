Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

During the summer months, Westminster Abbey will be opening in the evenings for visitors to soak up the atmosphere of glowing stained glass windows after work.

And photography in the ground floor nave is allowed.

(c) Westminster Abbey

The Abbey’s evening openings run from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesdays in July and August — except 21st July, when it takes place on Thursday 22nd July instead.

Note, that while the Jubilee galleries have now reopened, some parts of the Abbey are still closed, but should reopen from 19th July, so you might want to delay a visit until that week to get the most out of your visit.

Entry to Westminster Abbey costs £18 for adults and £7 per child (first child with an adult is free).

Note that admission to the Jubilee Galleries is an additional £5.

Tickets need to be booked in advance here.

Alternatively, if you fancy repeat visits, then join the Abbey Association, which costs £40 per year for unlimited visits and other goodies.

Entry is free for Westminster residents with a City Save card, and also for Armed Forces personnel or NHS staff.

Tagged with:
