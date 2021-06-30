Next month there will be a one-night arts festival taking place in East London, with free tickets available from tomorrow (Thur 1st July).

Twelve locations across East London, including Whitechapel Gallery, Toynbee Hall, Aldgate Square and the old Brick Lane Police Station will be open for the evening and 16 artists will be producing art for the night.

Both pre-bookable and walk-in tickets will be available, alongside a digital programme on the Whitechapel Gallery’s website. A festival map will be available on the Bloomberg Connects app and Whitechapel Gallery website.

The four main events are:

Toynbee Hall – Film and performance

Whitechapel Gallery – Film and performance

Aldgate Square – Performance and sculptural installation

Brick Lane Old Police Station – Site-specific installation and community engagement programme

The full list of performers and venues is here.