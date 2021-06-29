A quirky museum of transport in the far edges of North London has said it will partially reopen from this Sunday following the lockdown.

A cluster of historical artefacts from the history of transport, scattered amongst the largest pile of seemingly junk you will ever see. From old dinky toys, to big fire engines, to model railways to London Underground signs, this museum has it all.

A most curious collection of transport ephemera based inside a former water pumping station.

There are four floors of transport to explore, from motor vehicles to bicycles, and up on the top floor, random ephemera seemingly often used as a storage space for someone’s personal collection.

There’s even more though, as they have a shed full of larger vehicles around the back, and a dads-delight of a room full of mechanical junk, much of which is for sale.

And there’s more, a couple of railway carriages now containing model railway layouts.

The museum’s first post-lockdown opening will be on Sunday 4th July.

Entry to the outdoor areas will cost £5, and then you can buy a £2 timed ticket to visit the main building. That gives you time to take in the outside areas while waiting for the timed entry to the main museum.

Bring cash, as on my last visit they didn’t accept cards, and bring it before you arrive as the nearby town didn’t seem to have any cash machines.

Getting to Whitewebbs Museum of Transport

The museum is on a quiet rural road about a 10-minute walk from Crews Hill railway station, which is on the Great Northern line running from Moorgate via Highbury & Islington and Finsbury Park. The small town, Crews Hill, you walk through is as quirky as the museum, as it’s entirely made up of garden centres. Absolutely loads of them.