Posted on by Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

More cardboard models of famous buildings have been released by Open House Weekend, so you can build your own Dawson’s Heights or Battersea Power Station.

Some are purely architectural models, while others are clearly more playful having added extra decoration to the buildings.

They’re also quite affordable, ranging from just £4 each to £20 for a bundle of models. They’re also not to scale, so a small clock tower looms over the Cheesegrater skyscraper for a perspective-distorting display on your bookshelf.

The full range is here.

The latest additions include:

  • 2 Willow Road
  • Battersea Power Station
  • Chrisp Street clock tower
  • Dawson’s Heights
  • Dorich House
  • Frobisher Crescent, Barbican
  • Fullwell Cross Library
  • Glenkerry House
  • Golden Lane Estate, Barbican
  • HM Treasury
  • Kew Gardens Palm House
  • Kingston Town House
  • St Paul’s Cathedral
  • Surbiton station
  • The Standard
  • Tolworth Tower
  • Tower Bridge

 

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Architecture