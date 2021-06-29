More cardboard models of famous buildings have been released by Open House Weekend, so you can build your own Dawson’s Heights or Battersea Power Station.

Some are purely architectural models, while others are clearly more playful having added extra decoration to the buildings.

They’re also quite affordable, ranging from just £4 each to £20 for a bundle of models. They’re also not to scale, so a small clock tower looms over the Cheesegrater skyscraper for a perspective-distorting display on your bookshelf.

The full range is here.

The latest additions include: