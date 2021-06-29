A trial of battery-powered passenger trains on a shuttle service in West London could start next year, replacing the diesel trains used on the line at the moment.
Great Western Railway (GWR) is seeking a supplier for the trial to prove the capability of a battery-powered train, supported by fast charging equipment, on the West Ealing to Greenford service. That line is currently served by a 2-car Class 165 Networker diesel passenger trains, and as the line is unlikely to be electrified any time soon, to reduce pollution, GWR is looking to test battery trains instead.
The short 12-minute shuttle trips gives a half-hourly service including turn-around times at each end, which would also be used for fast-charging the batteries in the train in the platform bay at West Ealing. A half-hourly service between current first and last trains on the Greenford branch is 33 round trips, a total distance of 165 miles (264km) per day.
If an agreement is signed, then the trial of the new trains will last around a year, starting April 2022, with possible extensions to March 2025.
There are a number of battery-powered trains suppliers, but a curious twist could be if Vivarail wins the contract — as their trains are based on decommissioned District line trains. If that happens, then Greenford station, which is on the Central line, would also be served by ex-District line trains.
I agree, it would be nice and ironic but unfortunately Vivarail have done themselves no favours with the shambles on the Isle of Wight where “software issues” have delayed the introduction of new services by at least three months. Neither does their replacement dmu version of the stock seem to be running trials between Bidston and Wrexham where it is supposed to take over in September.
Perhaps an opportunity for Parry People Movers or the Very Light Rail Innovation Centre from Dudley to show what they can do rather than buy in something from Italy or Japan?
Could the line not be upgraded and run normal electric trains after all demand on the service can only increase as new residential villages are springing up on format light industrial sites eg.
the old NCR/ Bechsams sites
Excited to hear this. The current West Ealing Greenford train is nearly always 95% empty yet belches out vast amounts of diesel fumes daily. Seems like a wonderful opportunity to use battery power and great that GWR are doing so.