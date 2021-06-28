Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Late July is when Lavender plants are at their best, and an annual Lavender harvest takes place in Carshalton. The annual harvest takes place at the Stanley Road allotments, a short walk from Carshalton Beeches railway station.

You can spend up to an hour in the field picking a bunch of lavender which is included in the ticket price, then spend time visiting the lavender stall on the field to purchase essential oils, floral water, lavender crafts and plants.

This year, they also have other local businesses joining us to sell their handmade & locally crafted items including locally handmade Carshalton Lavender skincare.

The tickets cost £5 per adult and allow the harvesting of a fixed-sized bundle of lavender within the hour.

The annual harvest takes place over the weekend of 24th-25th July, and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

(c) Carshalton Lavender

