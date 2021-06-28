Network Rail is warning of travel disruption as a number of lines into Euston station will be taken out of service to enable the new HS2 terminus to be built. The disruption will be between Saturday 17th July to Tuesday 31st August.

Most train services will continue running while this work takes place, but there will be some timetable and platform alterations.

Unlike doing the work over a very long series of weekend closures, reducing capacity for a series of weeks at a time when the trains are traditionally a bit quieter anyway reduces the overall amount of time the work will take.

There will still be some weekend work between mid-July and the end of August though, where just two tracks will be available for trains to use at Euston, compared to the six approach tracks usually available.

This means stations and trains between London Euston and Scotland may be busier, services will change, journeys may take longer and in some instances, buses will replace trains.

Both London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast have updated details on their websites. Also, some early and late London Overground trains won’t run.

The HS2 work at Euston station is also being synchronised with the West Coast upgrade project.