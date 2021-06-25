A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Face masks on London Underground after July 19th ‘might make sense’, says Cabinet minister ITV
Vodafone drops WiFi coverage from the London Underground ianVisits
TfL has abandoned plans to make the London Underground cash-free. Standard
Mobile phone coverage is to be extended to the entire London Underground following successful trials along the Jubilee line extension. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Final construction blockade on London’s Crossrail begins this weekend IRJ
Property developers in London have forked out more than £1bn in levy payments to fund Crossrail, it can be revealed. NCE
Crossrail’s central section will open with or without Bond Street station, the £18.6bn scheme’s chief executive has said. BD Online
Nothing sinister in Jacobs not getting invite to key Crossrail meetings, project’s boss says Building
Mainline / Overground
Angerstein Wharf crossing closure: Show me your evidence, MP tells Network Rail Charlton Champion
HS2 refutes claims overall cost has risen by another £800m Building
Business groups have welcomed the launch of flexible rail season tickets but warned the savings may not be enough to encourage commuters back to offices. Standard
HS2’s huge hub station at Old Oak Common has received formal approval for the permanent construction work to start. ianVisits
HS2 asks government to help it deal with rising number of protests The Guardian
c2c launch new traffic light system for trains Echo News
Timetables for trains services running on the Abbey Line between Watford Junction and St Albans are being altered due to safety speed restrictions. Watford Observer
DLR
Plans for a new DLR station halfway between Canning Town and West Silvertown is being revised following a decision to change how it is being funded. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Liberty has written to TfL and Camden Council warning that recent threats issued to rough sleepers may breach human rights laws. Liberty
Piers Corbyn filmed removing social distancing stickers from London Underground LBC
Family-run Links Signs has used Drytac Polar Grip to produce a range of graphics at London Underground stations to celebrate the Euro 2020 football tournament. Sign Update
TfL have launched a crackdown on passengers using e-scooters on the tubes and railways. Standard
TfL worker sheds incredible 7st after colleague refers him to weight loss group Daily Star
And finally: Julia Hartley-Brewer mocked for bragging about going mask-free on the tube Mirror
