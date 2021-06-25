A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Face masks on London Underground after July 19th ‘might make sense’, says Cabinet minister ITV

Vodafone drops WiFi coverage from the London Underground ianVisits

TfL has abandoned plans to make the London Underground cash-free. Standard

Mobile phone coverage is to be extended to the entire London Underground following successful trials along the Jubilee line extension. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Final construction blockade on London’s Crossrail begins this weekend IRJ

Property developers in London have forked out more than £1bn in levy payments to fund Crossrail, it can be revealed. NCE

Crossrail’s central section will open with or without Bond Street station, the £18.6bn scheme’s chief executive has said. BD Online

Nothing sinister in Jacobs not getting invite to key Crossrail meetings, project’s boss says Building

Mainline / Overground

Angerstein Wharf crossing closure: Show me your evidence, MP tells Network Rail Charlton Champion

HS2 refutes claims overall cost has risen by another £800m Building

Business groups have welcomed the launch of flexible rail season tickets but warned the savings may not be enough to encourage commuters back to offices. Standard

HS2’s huge hub station at Old Oak Common has received formal approval for the permanent construction work to start. ianVisits

HS2 asks government to help it deal with rising number of protests The Guardian

c2c launch new traffic light system for trains Echo News

Timetables for trains services running on the Abbey Line between Watford Junction and St Albans are being altered due to safety speed restrictions. Watford Observer

DLR

Plans for a new DLR station halfway between Canning Town and West Silvertown is being revised following a decision to change how it is being funded. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Liberty has written to TfL and Camden Council warning that recent threats issued to rough sleepers may breach human rights laws. Liberty

Piers Corbyn filmed removing social distancing stickers from London Underground LBC

Family-run Links Signs has used Drytac Polar Grip to produce a range of graphics at London Underground stations to celebrate the Euro 2020 football tournament. Sign Update

TfL have launched a crackdown on passengers using e-scooters on the tubes and railways. Standard

TfL worker sheds incredible 7st after colleague refers him to weight loss group Daily Star

And finally: Julia Hartley-Brewer mocked for bragging about going mask-free on the tube Mirror

—

The image above is from June 2016: A disused railway line – the Belmont Trail