Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

A bit of military pomp and pageantry will take place next month at Horseguards Parade in Whitehall.

An annual military music event, it didn’t take place last year, due to you know what, and with the Trooping the Colour moved to Windsor, central London has been a bit bereft of military pomp this year.

Fresh from duties at Buckingham Palace the bands of the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish & Welsh Guards with the Corps of Drums of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards return to Horse Guards Parade for their first public performances since June 2019.

On parade for a musical spectacular alongside the Band of the Honourable Artillery Company and the Band of the Royal Yeomanry, The Pipes & Drums of the London Regiment and the Corps of Drums of The Honourable Artillery Company.

Tickets to The Sword & The Crown – a Military Musical Spectacular range from just £5 for standing spaces, to £10 for a “bring your own chair” option, to £20-£35 for the terraced seating areas.

The event takes place on the evenings of Tuesday 21st July to Thursday 22nd July – tickets are available from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert