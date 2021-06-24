A bit of military pomp and pageantry will take place next month at Horseguards Parade in Whitehall.

An annual military music event, it didn’t take place last year, due to you know what, and with the Trooping the Colour moved to Windsor, central London has been a bit bereft of military pomp this year.

Fresh from duties at Buckingham Palace the bands of the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish & Welsh Guards with the Corps of Drums of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards return to Horse Guards Parade for their first public performances since June 2019.

On parade for a musical spectacular alongside the Band of the Honourable Artillery Company and the Band of the Royal Yeomanry, The Pipes & Drums of the London Regiment and the Corps of Drums of The Honourable Artillery Company.

Tickets to The Sword & The Crown – a Military Musical Spectacular range from just £5 for standing spaces, to £10 for a “bring your own chair” option, to £20-£35 for the terraced seating areas.

The event takes place on the evenings of Tuesday 21st July to Thursday 22nd July – tickets are available from here.