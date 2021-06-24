A local campaign group has filed a High Court claim for a Judicial Review into Kensington council’s decision to remove the Kensington High Street cycle lane.

A temporary cycle lane in Kensington High Street was opened last October, but was abandoned some seven weeks later and was fully removed within nine weeks of being implemented.

This was, to put it mildly, a controversial decision.

After looking at the issue again though, the council decided that while it wouldn’t refuse to reinstate the cycle lane, they were also not minded to do so in a hurry and have commissioned a review into how it was installed originally.

In the meantime, a local campaign group, BetterStreets4KC says that it has now filed a High Court claim for a Judicial Review into the council’s earlier decision to remove the cycle lane.

The main argument appears to be that the cycle lane was removed as soon as a few complaints were made, but long before the real impact of the cycle lane on road traffic and pedestrian safety could be properly assessed. The council’s counter-argument is that the cycle lane was also installed before a proper study was carried out as to what those effects might be.

The current review is looking at those issues to find a compromise that may enable a cycle lane to be installed running east-west through the area, if not necessarily on Kensington High Street itself.

This is an increasingly antagonistic fight over a cycle lane with both sides becoming entrenched in their views and refusing to talk to each other except through lawyers.

The council has 21 days to respond to BetterStreets4KC’s application for a Judicial Review.