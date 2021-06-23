Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

HS2’s huge hub station at Old Oak Common has received formal approval for the permanent construction work to start.

When completed, it will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and GWR services and planned nearby London Overground stations. It also includes a future option for a link with the Chiltern Railways.

The site, not far from Willesden Junction, has been seeing construction work for some years preparing it for construction, but there’s always been a vanishingly tiny chance that it wouldn’t be built. Now that formal approval has been granted, the permanent construction work on the station can start.

Schematic (c) HS2

Work will now start with the construction of a 1.8km long underground diaphragm wall around what will become the station’s ‘underground box’, where six HS2 platforms will sit to accommodate trains serving the Midlands and the North. Pilling rigs will also install 160 reinforced concrete columns inside the wall to help form the box and support the structure.

The subterranean box will house six HS2 platforms.

Following the first phase of construction to create the underground box, work on the eight surface platforms for the Elizabeth line and GWR will begin. Over 1,600 concrete piles will be installed into the ground on which the station superstructure and overground platforms will sit.

A sweeping arched roof will then link all the platforms.

New concourse (c) HS2

When it opens, it’s expected that more than 90 million passengers per year using the station, which means the HS2 railway station will have more passengers than (pre-pandemic) Heathrow Airport.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News