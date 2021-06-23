HS2’s huge hub station at Old Oak Common has received formal approval for the permanent construction work to start.

When completed, it will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and GWR services and planned nearby London Overground stations. It also includes a future option for a link with the Chiltern Railways.

The site, not far from Willesden Junction, has been seeing construction work for some years preparing it for construction, but there’s always been a vanishingly tiny chance that it wouldn’t be built. Now that formal approval has been granted, the permanent construction work on the station can start.

Work will now start with the construction of a 1.8km long underground diaphragm wall around what will become the station’s ‘underground box’, where six HS2 platforms will sit to accommodate trains serving the Midlands and the North. Pilling rigs will also install 160 reinforced concrete columns inside the wall to help form the box and support the structure.

The subterranean box will house six HS2 platforms.

Following the first phase of construction to create the underground box, work on the eight surface platforms for the Elizabeth line and GWR will begin. Over 1,600 concrete piles will be installed into the ground on which the station superstructure and overground platforms will sit.

A sweeping arched roof will then link all the platforms.

When it opens, it’s expected that more than 90 million passengers per year using the station, which means the HS2 railway station will have more passengers than (pre-pandemic) Heathrow Airport.