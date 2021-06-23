Pandemics notwithstanding, Prom season is starting again and it’s time to apply for tickets to attend the Last Night of the Proms 2021. Most of the tickets go to people who attend the Proms, which is fair enough, as it’s their event, but there are some tickets for the rest of us as well.

For all methods of requesting tickets, only one application for a maximum of two tickets can be made per household.

The One-Concert Ballot

People who buy tickets for at least one concert at the Royal Albert Hall are eligible to enter the One-Concert Ballot.

When booking online, tick the Ballot opt-in box – or when booking by phone, in person or by post, inform the Box Office that you wish to enter this ballot.

If you are successful in the ballot, you can apply to buy a maximum of two tickets for the Last Night; you will not be obliged to buy Last Night tickets should your preferred seating area not be available.

The Open Ballot

A proportion of tickets for the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall will be allocated by Open Ballot. No other ticket purchases are necessary. Only one application (for a maximum of two tickets) may be made per household.

If you would like to apply for tickets by Open Ballot – you need to complete this online form no later than 23:59 on Thursday 5th August. Or you can enter by post. Download the Open Ballot Form and send in your completed form to arrive no later than Thursday 5 August.

The Open Ballot takes place on Friday 6th August and successful applicants will be contacted by Thursday 12th August.

Last release

Any tickets remaining after the ballots have been allocated will go on sale at 9am on Friday 13th August by phone or online only.