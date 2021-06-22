Plans for homes on Cockfosters tube station’s car park are being revised after the original scheme was rejected by the local council following fairly heated objections.

The previous scheme, a joint venture between Grainger and TfL, had seen the entire car park built upon to provide homes for rent, but there was strong local opposition to removing the car parking spaces.

The revised scheme will retain 35 of the 336 parking spaces. That’s in addition to the previous agreement to retain the existing 12 parking spaces for accessibility users – so the new plans will see 47 parking spaces in total. They’ve also added a dedicated drop-off point made up of seven short-stay parking spaces.

The retention of some parking spaces is however unlikely to satisfy local campaigners who argue that the car park is heavily used and closing it will see more street parking instead.

There has also been a reduction in the number of flats being offered on the site due to an agreement to reduce the height of one of the buildings.

The development goes from 370 flats down to 351 flats.

Although they are retaining 40 per cent as affordable with priority for people who work in Enfield and with rents suitable for London’s key workers, the reduction in the number of overall flats also means a loss of eight affordable flats.

The amended proposals will now go back to the council for planning approval in the Autumn.