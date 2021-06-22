The London to Brighton veteran car run is hoping to see 500 participants in this its 125th anniversary year.

The London to Brighton veteran car run is a 60-mile journey from Hyde Park in Central London with a halfway stop for refreshments and essential fettling in Crawley before crossing through the South Downs to the Brighton seafront.

The annual parade of old cars from London to Brighton commemorates the famous Emancipation Run of November 1896, which celebrated the passing into law of the Locomotive on the Highway Act. It was this landmark legislation that raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ from 4mph to 14mph and came after the equally antiquated requirement for a man to walk in front of all moving vehicles waving a red flag had also been abolished.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of that first trip, and the organisers are hoping for 500 road vehicles built before 1905 to take part.

In true tradition, this milestone staging of what is the world’s longest running motoring event takes place on the first Sunday of November – this year Sunday 7th November, with the first cars leaving around 7am.

Registration for car owners opens today, and spectators should put a note in their diary to get up early on the 7th November to watch the cars parade by.

Still to be confirmed, but usually, there will be a big static display of vintage cars on Regent Street on the Saturday before the run.