The Marble Arch Mound, a big artificial hill built at the end of Oxford Street will be open to the public next month, and tickets are now on sale.

The 25-metre high mound aims to offer elevated 360-degrees views down Oxford Street and into Hyde Park from a perspective not seen before, and be a lure to bring people back into the West End.

Once people have been to the top, the tickets include entry into a hollowed-out space underneath the mound that will be used as a café, shop and exhibition space.

For accessible access, there is a lift to the top.

Day time illustration of the Marble Arch Mound/ Image: MVRDV

The mound opens to the public on 26th July and will remain in place until next January.

The opening hours vary depending on time of year, but generally from mid-morning until around late evening.

Tickets can be booked here.

Ticket Type Standard  Mon-Fri Fast Track  Mon-Fri Standard Weekend Fast Track  Weekend
Adult (17+) £4.50 £6.50 £5.50 £8.00
Child (5-16) £2.50 £4.00 £3.00 £5.00
2+2 Family £10.50 £16.00 £13.00 £20.00
1+2 Family £7.00 £11.00 £8.50 £13.00
Infant (0-4) Free Free Free Free
Registered carer Free Free Free Free

If you want to watch the mound being built, there’s a live webcam here.

