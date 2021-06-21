After an absence of a decade, the bright blue Goodyear Blimp will be flying over London next week.

It’s a giant floating advert for something most of us don’t really care about, and yet, it’s the sort of advert that makes people smile and point at it in delight.

The last time it was over London was in 2011, as part of the cultural olympiad in the year ahead of London 2012.

Weather permitting, the Goodyear Blimp will fly over from France in the morning of Saturday 26th June to hover over Brands Hatch for the BTCC races taking place there, and then looping around parts of Kent, including flypasts over Folkestone, Ashford, and Rochester over the weekend.

It’ll return to Calais each evening.

It will then head over central London next Tuesday and Wednesday (29th & 30th June).

The Goodyear Blimp is officially Zeppelin LZ N07-101, a 75-metre long semi-rigid airship, should you be using an online flight tracker to see where it is or follow their Twitter account for updates.