A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Crosrail’s three new yellow maintenance machines

London Underground

Vodafone drops WiFi coverage from the London Underground ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail boss sounds alarm over industry shortage of engineers Building

Crossrail has doubled the number of trains it is running per hour through the central core tunnels as it ramps up its testing regime. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Speed restrictions have been in place between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey since last Tuesday, causing disruptions to trains between these stations. Watford Observer

Network Rail: Protected woodland in Grove Park destroyed News Shopper

London to Glasgow fastest rail journey attempt fails by 21 seconds BBC News

HS2 to develop virtual technology for Old Oak station design Railway Technology

A new plaza has been opened at Harold Wood Station Time107.5

When voters head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new MP for Chesham and Amersham, one of the key issues will be the multi-billion pound HS2 railway project. BBC News

2022 may finally see direct rail link to London from Grimsby and Cleethorpes Grimsby Live

A rail minister dug in with young people taking their first steps into a horticultural career by working on landscaping projects at Thameslink and Great Northern stations across London. Enfield Independent

Construction complaints lodged by members of the public against HS2 and its contractors reached a record high during the first quarter of the year. NCE (£)

Miscellaneous

There is a £46,800 premium in London for property 500m from the nearest station, compared to a similar property 1,500m (1.5km) away, research from Nationwide shows. Landlord News

The Stratford Diagram Diamond Geezer

Officers with the British Transport Police (BTP) are six times more likely to use force against black people than white people, new figures suggest. BBC News

In Walthamstow, there’s a tube train in a museum, and it’s a restaurant, that’s now able to reopen its sliding doors to passengers again. ianVisits

TfL urges public to take a stand against hate crimes on London’s transport network Campaign

And finally: A pet rabbit that was left on a train from London to Penzance has been registered as lost property. BBC News

One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    18 June 2021 at 9:51 am

    “A rail minister dug in with young people” – a great shame they can plant the flowers, but no-one can fix the departure board on the west side entrance of Alexandra Palace that doesn’t show the top line of the display. The line that would have the first departure on it.

    Because “large timber planters” are clearly more important than actual trains…

    Reply

