Customers on the Vodafone network are no longer able to use Wi-Fi in London Underground stations after the mobile network operator decided to stop offering the service.

Wi-Fi coverage is provided by Virgin Media, who started installing it in 2012, and they in turn then resell the Wi-Fi coverage to the mobile networks. If you’re a Virgin Media, EE, O2 or Three customer, then you can use the Wi-Fi service for free as part of your plan.

But not if you’re on Vodafone.

Although Vodafone was among the first of the mobile networks to sign up to offer Wi-Fi coverage to their customers, they have now stopped offering it. Support for Vodafone on the London Underground was dropped a couple of months ago, although most people won’t have noticed yet as travel on the tube is still recovering from the pandemic.

As an alternative, Vodafone customers can buy a WiFi Pass from Virgin Media, which costs between £2 per day to £15 for a month.

In explanation, Vodafone’s official twitter feed says that they alternatively offer 4G coverage on part of the Jubilee line. Although TfL is extending the cellular coverage, at the moment it is only live between Westminster and North Greenwich. People are also likely to see their data allowance used up when on the cellular network, which was not usually an issue when using Wi-Fi coverage.

However, with cellular coverage in the tunnels still being rolled out at the moment, if Vodafone wants people to be able to use their phones on the Underground, then terminated the Wi-Fi early, Vodafone has.