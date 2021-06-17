An exhibition of photographs from the filming of the Harry Potter film series will open in Covent Garden next month.

Housed in the London Film Museum, which is just behind the London Transport Museum, the exhibiton will show off hundreds of previously unseen photos from the making of the films. Not just the main films, but also the 2-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts, which is itself an exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition will take fans behind the camera during key moments in the film series, from Harry’s first journey from Platform 9 ¾ through to the Battle of Hogwarts from the final film in the series.

A number of green screen rooms will end the exhibiton so that people can have their photos taken as if they’re riding a broomstick over London.

The exhibition will also be home to London’s only bottled Butterbeer bar. The wizard’s drink of choice will be served in a souvenir tankard at the exhibition’s Butterbeer bar or take a bottle home. Made and brewed in the U.K, bottled Butterbeer comes in souvenir glass bottles, each one featuring a collectable label designed by MinaLima, the design duo behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

The exhibition will end with a gift shop, obviously.

The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition, including the bottled Butterbeer Bar, will open on 12th July. They recommend around an hour for a visit, and yes, personal photography is allowed inside.

Tickets range from £14 for children, £20 for adults, or £56 for families, and need to be booked in advance from here.