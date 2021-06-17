Normally closed on Sundays, Borough Market is going to be open for a few hours each week, for the first time in modern times.
Sunday trading, which will run from 10am – 2pm, will give customers the opportunity to stock up on ingredients from more than 30 of their produce shops and stalls.
Borough Market was traditionally a wholesale market, but the rise of supermarkets caused it to reinvent itself as a consumer market and street food outlet in 1998. It has remained closed on Sundays ever since though.
The market’s managing director Darren Henaghan said: “Extending our trading from six to seven days per week is a historic move for Borough Market. We wanted to give our customers more choice on when to visit us and for Sunday opening, we’re returning to our roots.”
Note that it’s going to be selling groceries only, and the street food will not be available.
Sunday opening starts from Sunday 27th June.
Borough Market traders open on Sundays
Artisan Foods
Bath Soft Cheese Co
Beans World
Bianca Mora
Blackwoods Cheese Company
Borough Cheese Company
Borough Olives
Borough Wines
Bread Ahead Bakery
Cartwright Brothers Vintners Ltd
The Cinnamon Tree Bakery
Comptoir Gourmand
De Calabria
Fitz Fine Foods
The Flour Station
Food & Forest
The French Comte
From Field and Flower
Gastronomica
The Gated Garden
Ginger Pig
Heritage Cheese
Hook & Son
Karaway Bakery
L’Ubriaco Drunk Cheese
Nana Fanny’s
nibs etc.
Northfield Farm
Oak & Smoke
The Olive Oil Co
Oliveology
