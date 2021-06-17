Normally closed on Sundays, Borough Market is going to be open for a few hours each week, for the first time in modern times.

Sunday trading, which will run from 10am – 2pm, will give customers the opportunity to stock up on ingredients from more than 30 of their produce shops and stalls.

Borough Market was traditionally a wholesale market, but the rise of supermarkets caused it to reinvent itself as a consumer market and street food outlet in 1998. It has remained closed on Sundays ever since though.

The market’s managing director Darren Henaghan said: “Extending our trading from six to seven days per week is a historic move for Borough Market. We wanted to give our customers more choice on when to visit us and for Sunday opening, we’re returning to our roots.”

Note that it’s going to be selling groceries only, and the street food will not be available.

Sunday opening starts from Sunday 27th June.

Borough Market traders open on Sundays

Artisan Foods

Bath Soft Cheese Co

Beans World

Bianca Mora

Blackwoods Cheese Company

Borough Cheese Company

Borough Olives

Borough Wines

Bread Ahead Bakery

Cartwright Brothers Vintners Ltd

The Cinnamon Tree Bakery

Comptoir Gourmand

De Calabria

Fitz Fine Foods

The Flour Station

Food & Forest

The French Comte

From Field and Flower

Gastronomica

The Gated Garden

Ginger Pig

Heritage Cheese

Hook & Son

Karaway Bakery

L’Ubriaco Drunk Cheese

Nana Fanny’s

nibs etc.

Northfield Farm

Oak & Smoke

The Olive Oil Co

Oliveology