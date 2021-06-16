A fundraiser for a heritage houses charity is offering up to £5,000 of free weekend breaks in its homes across the UK.

The charity, the Landmark Trust takes over run-down buildings and turns them into holiday homes, so that anyone can spend a weekend in them. Fancy long weekends away in follies and gatehouses, family adventures in castles and forts or sharing time with friends at a country escape?

The raffle costs £1 per entry, and there are seven prizes on offer:

First Prize : £5,000 to spend on Landmark holidays.

: £5,000 to spend on Landmark holidays. Second Prize : 2 prizes of £1,000 to spend on Landmark holidays.

: 2 prizes of £1,000 to spend on Landmark holidays. Third Prize: 4 prizes of £500 to spend on Landmark holidays.

Every ticket you buy will help rescue more buildings at risk whilst supporting the survival of traditional craft skills.

To enter the Landmark Trust’s raffle, go here.

Closing date: 31st August, and for full T&C’s check their website.

They also have a range of open days throughout the year where you can visit their buildings for free, including the nearby and recently restored Chatley Heath semaphore tower.

(This is not a sponsored post, I just think it’s a Good Thing to share)