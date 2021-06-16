Oxford Circus will no longer be a road junction, and the sides facing Oxford Street will be pedestrianised, under plans announced today. The two sides of Oxford Street leading to Oxford Circus will be pedestrianised, while Regent Street will continue uninterrupted – effectively turning Oxford Cirus into just a normal road.

To enable this, an Experimental Traffic Order will be issued that will stop road traffic from using Oxford Street between Great Portland Street on the east and John Princes’s Street on the west. Those traffic orders will come into effect later this year, and the two sides of Oxford Circus will be car-free from November.

Running alongside that, an architectural competition is being run which will come up with plans to revamp the area on a permanent basis.

The first stage will be delivered by the end of the year, in time for the possible Christmas shopping rush, and the rest phased in over the next year or two.

Although the details are minimal, Westminster Council and the Crown Estate are also looking at how they can improve access to Oxford Circus tube station. The indicative image is very early stages, and not to be taken literally, but could suggest they are looking adding two new entrances in the middle of the former Oxford Street.