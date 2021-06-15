This year marks the 100th anniversary of Charlie Chaplin’s first full-length film as a director, and there will be a special screening in the atmospheric Wilton’s Music Hall.

The Kid is one of the first cinematic representations of child poverty and Chaplin himself knew a lot of the poverty shown in the film as he grew up in London with an absent father and struggling mother, being sent to a workhouse twice as a child.

When released, the film was a huge success and is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of the silent era. Chaplin biographer Jeffrey Vance maintains, “The film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama and is arguably Chaplin’s most personal and autobiographical work.”

To mark the centenary of the film, the children’s charity Coram is holding a special fundraising screening, with live music accompaniment.

The two separate screenings will take place at Wilton’s Music Hall, the world’s oldest surviving music hall, on Wednesday 7th July 2021 at 5pm and 8.30pm.

As a charity fundraiser, with a souvenir programme, bubbly, ice-cream and popcorn, tickets cost £100 per person.

You can book tickets here.