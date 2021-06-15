Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Hidden away in the city’s alleys is a 300-year old house that was once home to the famous lexicographer, Dr Johnson. It’s now a museum to the man, and like all museums had to close during the pandemic.

pandemick, adj.

Incident to a whole people.

Those instances bring a consumption, under the notion of a pandemick or endemick, or rather vernacular disease to England .
Harvey on Consumptions.

Johnson’s Dictionary, sixth folio edition, 1785

The house is still authentically detailed, with historic panelling, wooden floorboards, a quirky ‘cellarette’ cupboard, coal holes, and even the original door handles. The front door still has Johnson’s anti-burglary devices intact.

They’re now reopening next month, although initially for just two days a week – Friday and Saturday, and you need to book timed tickets to visit, which are available from here.

(c) Dr Johnson’s House

The first entry is at 11am and the final visit of the day starts at 4pm. Visitors enter by timed ticket and can view all rooms in the House for up to one hour on a self-guided exploration to soak up the atmosphere. All floors are accessed only via the original open staircase and because of this, they don’t have step-free access.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert