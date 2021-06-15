Hidden away in the city’s alleys is a 300-year old house that was once home to the famous lexicographer, Dr Johnson. It’s now a museum to the man, and like all museums had to close during the pandemic.

pandemick, adj. Incident to a whole people. Those instances bring a consumption, under the notion of a pandemick or endemick, or rather vernacular disease to England .

Harvey on Consumptions.

The house is still authentically detailed, with historic panelling, wooden floorboards, a quirky ‘cellarette’ cupboard, coal holes, and even the original door handles. The front door still has Johnson’s anti-burglary devices intact.

They’re now reopening next month, although initially for just two days a week – Friday and Saturday, and you need to book timed tickets to visit, which are available from here.

The first entry is at 11am and the final visit of the day starts at 4pm. Visitors enter by timed ticket and can view all rooms in the House for up to one hour on a self-guided exploration to soak up the atmosphere. All floors are accessed only via the original open staircase and because of this, they don’t have step-free access.