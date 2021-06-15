Crossrail has doubled the number of trains it is running per hour through the central core tunnels as it ramps up its testing regime.

Trial running, which builds up to a timetable-style service is underway and aims to iron out any unexpected problems still left in the system. When it started on 10th May, they were running four trains per hour along the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington.

As of last Monday, that has doubled to eight trains per hour.

Throughout the Trial Running programme, operations and maintenance staff and train drivers will play an integral role with the Romford Route Control Centre (RCC), the hub where they will signal all trains in the tunnel. Maintenance teams will be available to keep the railway running, as well as responding to any operational incidents across the network.

The aim is to ramp up to 12 trains per hour in the next month or so, and once that’s completed they can move onto the next phase, trial operations.

In that final stage before opening to the public, the line is tested as a live service, and staff are brought in to test the human side of the service, such as evacuations and emergencies.

At the moment, the Elizabeth line is expected to open sometime in the first half of next year.